Your ex could get you free Hooters wings this Valentine's Day

If you're single this Valentine's Day, you could score some free food thanks to Hooters.

The popular restaurant is giving brokenhearted customers 10 free boneless wings on Tuesday, Feb. 14, when you buy 10 wings.

There are two ways to redeem a plate of wings:

Going online gives you the option to "shred," "burn," "bury" or "dart" a digital picture of an ex in order to access a digital coupon

Guests can also bring a photo of an ex into the restaurant and let a waitress rip it up

Click here to look for the nearest Hooters location.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.