Teen injured in North College Hill shooting, police searching for suspect

Police said a teenager was injured in a shooting in North College Hill on Friday.

According to police, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Goodman Avenue.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.

His condition is not known at this time.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s with facial hair. He was last seen running towards Hamilton Avenue from Goodman.

If you have any information, contact police.

