Authorities investigating crash involving police cruiser in Colerain Twp.

Authorities are investigating after a three vehicle crash involving a police cruiser that happened in front of Colerain High School on Friday.

According to police, the officer was headed north on Cheviot Road responding to a call when a van pulled out of Colerain High School and collided with the cruiser. The van then ended up in the front yard of a house.

The driver of the van was not injured. The police officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

