FL man wanted for kidnapping, sexual battery arrested in Blue Ash

A Florida man wanted for kidnapping and sexual battery was arrested in Blue Ash on Friday.

According to police, 30-year-old Jahkla Belano Elmes was arrested without incident at the Speedway on Cornell Road.

Elmes, who has multiple aliases, is a registered sexual predator. He was listed on the Special Victims Bureau's most wanted sexual predators' list out of Miami-Dade, FL.

Police said they were able to make the arrest after following a tip.

Elmes is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is facing several charges.

