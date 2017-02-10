FL man wanted for kidnapping, sexual battery arrested in Blue As - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

FL man wanted for kidnapping, sexual battery arrested in Blue Ash

Jahkla Belano Elmes (Miami-Dade Police Department) Jahkla Belano Elmes (Miami-Dade Police Department)
BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) -

A Florida man wanted for kidnapping and sexual battery was arrested in Blue Ash on Friday.

According to police, 30-year-old Jahkla Belano Elmes was arrested without incident at the Speedway on Cornell Road.

Elmes, who has multiple aliases, is a registered sexual predator. He was listed on the Special Victims Bureau's most wanted sexual predators' list out of Miami-Dade, FL.

Police said they were able to make the arrest after following a tip.

Elmes is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is facing several charges.

