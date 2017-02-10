Golf carts allowed on Ohio roadways

Golf carts could soon be on city streets as demand for street legal carts has been on the rise, according to Walker’s Custom Carts in Silver Grove, KY.

“People are seeing them, they’re asking questions about them, getting phone calls about what needs to be done,” Owner David Walker said.

A law in Ohio allows for golf carts to drive on roadways with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less. There are certain requirements the carts must meet before being cleared for use on city streets, and the city may also put ordinances in place to prevent carts from being driven on certain roadways.

"Ohio requires a rearview mirror, seat belts, turn signals, brake lights, head lights, and tail lights," Walker said.

Even with certain safety measures in place, the golf carts are significantly smaller than the cars, SUVs and trucks they will be sharing the roads with.

“I’ve had a street legal one for the last two years and I’ve taken it to different states,” Walker said. “I’ve not seen any issues as far as people falling out. As long as they’re driving carefully and stuff like that, I don’t ever see an issue with that.”

At least one downtown business is taking advantage of the law change. The traffic unit for Cincinnati police said UPS has a small cart that they use for downtown deliveries.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.