Officer injured in crash near Cincinnati State

A police officer was transported to the hospital after a crash in Clifton Friday night.
According to police, the cruiser collided with an SUV near Cincinnati State at the corner of Ludlow and Central Parkway.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m.
The driver of the SUV and the officer suffered minor injuries, and were both taken to UC Medical Center as a precaution.
