Officer injured in crash near Cincinnati State

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CLIFTON, OH (FOX19) -

A police officer was transported to the hospital after a crash in Clifton Friday night.

According to police, the cruiser collided with an SUV near Cincinnati State at the corner of Ludlow and Central Parkway.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m.

The driver of the SUV and the officer suffered minor injuries, and were both taken to UC Medical Center as a precaution. 

