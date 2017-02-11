Hamilton County sheriff's sergeant hurt in head-on collision

Police were investigating a serious crash involving a Hamilton County sheriff's sergeant Saturday morning.

It happened on North Bend Road, near Diehl Road, around 4:15 a.m.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a sergeant was on patrol, driving northbound on North Bend Road, when a pickup truck heading southbound crossed the center lines and struck the cruiser head-on.

The impact left the sergeant trapped inside of the cruiser. Green Township rescue crews had to extract him from the vehicle.

The sergeant was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He's awaiting surgery for a broken leg, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Mercy West with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

