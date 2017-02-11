PHOTOS: Adoptable pets at 'My Furry Valentine'

Cincinnati's largest adoption event is taking place at Sharonville Convention Center this weekend.

My Furry Valentine runs Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event features hundreds of adoptable pets from dozens of local shelters.

Admission is $5 per person, ages 5 and up.

It's the sixth year for the event.

