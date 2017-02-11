PHOTOS: Adoptable pets at 'My Furry Valentine' - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

GALLERY

PHOTOS: Adoptable pets at 'My Furry Valentine'

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(FOX19 NOW) (FOX19 NOW)
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati's largest adoption event is taking place at Sharonville Convention Center this weekend. 

My Furry Valentine runs Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event features hundreds of adoptable pets from dozens of local shelters.

Admission is $5 per person, ages 5 and up.

It's the sixth year for the event.

Mobile users: View the animal slideshow here

For more information on My Furry Valentine go here.    

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly