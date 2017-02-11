Bengals linebacker officially retires at age 24

At the age of 24, a Bengals linebacker has officially retired.

The team made the announcement Friday that Trevor Roach is now on the reserve/retired list.

His NFL career consisted of two seasons, five games and one post-season tackle.

“Once I realized I didn’t love football like I used to, it wasn’t worth going forward,” Roach said. “The money’s good, but that’s not why I got into it. When I started showing up and it felt like work, that’s when I knew it was time.”

Roach was an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad before being signed for the 2015 Wild Card Game.

“I thought we had a chance to win it all, so I came back this year,” Roach said. “I talked to my mentor and I told him, ‘I’m going to play again and try to come home with a ring.’ And he told me, ‘You already have the most important ring.’ My wedding ring.”

His wife is a nurse at Children's Hospital in Omaha. Roach says he hopes to find a job in corporate finance.

