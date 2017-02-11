Jail nurse at center of Adam Jones case speaks out in radio interview

The jail nurse at the center of the Adam Jones investigation spoke out for the first time on Saturday.

Tammy Hopkins and her attorney spoke with Mike Allen on 700 WLW about allegations made by Prosecutor Joe Deters one day prior.

Jones, a Bengals cornerback, is accused of spitting on Hopkins at the Hamilton County Justice Center on Jan. 3. The 33-year-old was arrested after an unruly incident, according to a criminal complaint. He allegedly pushed a man, poked his eye and then refused to cooperate with police.

On Friday, Deters told 700 WLW's Bill Cunningham that Hopkins was trying to extort money from Jones.

But Hopkins said that's false.

"I have never talked about any money, I've not asked for anything," said Hopkins. "I don't even know who Pacman Jones' lawyer is. I don't even know how to get in contact with the Bengals."

She says she's unhappy with the way the prosecutor's office has handled the process. She and her attorney said she has yet to be contacted about case.

"The nurse is the key to the felony. It's just not just spitting, it's spitting on a person who's a jail worker, a jail employee, a prison guard, the nurse- she's essential," said Attorney Robert Karl.

A sheriff's deputy had texted her one day, saying the grand jury was meeting to discuss the case.

"She never received a subphoena," said Karl. "They encouraged her to go, it's in the prosecutor's building. She went and she was told she was not needed, that the matter was being for lack of a better word, continued, because they need additional evidence, quote on quote."

Hopkins said she showed up at the prosecutor's office, where she was spoke with who she believed to be Deters.

"The man pretty much just told me the case was continued, and that they was trying to find more evidence, you know I should go home and somebody would contact me," said Hopkins. "Nobody has never contacted me."

Deters said during the interview Friday that he's never spoken to Hopkins.

He has until March 23 to decide whether to indict Jones.

"Mr. Pacman is out of order," said Hopkins. "He's possibly getting away with this, and something needs to be done."

You can listen to the full interview here.

