Miami U issues campus crime alert after reported sexual assault

Miami University issued a campus crime alert after a report of a sexual assault.

A student told Oxford Police she woke up early Friday morning, in a bed in an unknown residence, according to the alert. She said she had no recollection of arriving there.

Miami University Police said the student was reportedly at an uptown establishment and left with an unknown male.

The incident is believed to have happened at a multi-unit residence in the area of Collins or Walnut streets.

There is no suspect description available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxford Police Department at (513) 524-5240.

This is the second campus crime alert the university has issued in less than a week. A student told police she was sexually assaulted in McBride Hall Sunday.

