One dead after 3-vehicle crash in Pendleton County

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Pendleton County Saturday.

Two pickup trucks and one semi-truck collided on U.S. 27 near Rankin Mill Road around 3:50 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pendleton County dispatchers. The victim has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

Kentucky State Police are investigating what caused the crash.

