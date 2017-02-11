Suspect arrested in shooting death of OSU student

An arrest has been made in the death of an Ohio State University student who was found shot to death Friday.

Grove City police said Friday that the body of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes was found near the entrance of Scioto Grove Metro Park on Thursday afternoon.

Police in the Columbus suburb say the woman was last seen Wednesday night leaving a Columbus cafe where she worked. Columbus police confirmed that they had taken a missing person report Thursday evening on Tokes.

Authorities say Tokes' car later was found in Columbus.

According to a Grove City Police Facebook post, Brian L. Golsby was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Ohio State University says Tokes was majoring in psychology. She was formerly from the Toledo area.

Police didn't immediately release any additional details on their investigation.

