Valentine's Day: Unique Cincinnati date ideas

Looking to spice up Valentine's Day outside of the standard dinner date with flowers and chocolate? Share a good time with your sweetie experiencing some of these unconventional V-Day date options:

Reserve a table at White Castle: It's the perfect option for the couple that doesn't take V-Day too seriously: White Castle transforms into a love shack each Feb. 14 with a candle-lit atmosphere and table side service. Seats are limited and reservations required for select Cincinnati locations. Call 513-559-0575 Extension 21 to reserve a table. https://www.whitecastle.com/promotions/valentines-day-2017

Lunch Date Skate: Bring your lunch date, significant other, co-worker or child to the Ice Rink on Fountain Square for an afternoon skate. Pay admission and rental for one person and the second is free. 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/914353001998183/

Join the 'Mile High Club': Love is in the air with Flamingo Air's ‘Flight of Fancy.' Reserve a romantic rendezvous in the sky on this private plane out of Lunken Airport. The cabins are curtained and include cushions, champagne and chocolates. $425 for a 1-hour flight. Reservations required through flamingoair.net or by calling 513-321-PINK.

Make art together: Paint and Bake Ceramics in Cold Spring will host a special Valentine’s Paint Date Night. You can reserved a private table complete with flowers and special decorations. Appetizers are provided and couples are welcome to BYOB. Cost is $5/couple plus pottery. Must make reservations by calling 859-415-1909.

Double-feature at The Video Archive: Take your sweetheart to this unique Cincy bar for a screening of Roman Holiday and Casablanca. $20 tickets include 2 Valentines-themed cocktails and a charcuterie snack. Reservations can be made here https://ticketbud.com/events/17f0787a-e98d-11e6-b18a-3b4ffabc115b

