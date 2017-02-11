Prosecutor on heroin epidemic: Narcan isn't enough

A common overdose antidote is not enough to treat a potent drug combination making its way around the streets of Ohio, according to the Warren County Prosecutor.

David Fornshell says the fentanyl and carfentanil mixed into heroin is “just too strong” to be reversed with Narcan - an opiate overdose antidote.

“The effectiveness of Narcan is diminishing. We're administering it 6, 7, 8 times in some of these cases,” Fornshell wrote on Facebook.

Narcan is supposed to instantly reverse an overdose. However, it can take several doses of the antidote to revive a carfentanil OD victim.

Carfentanil is a powerful opioid intended to sedate large animals, but in the past year, it’s been found in local supplies of heroin.

Fornshell also said Warren County saw 14 overdose deaths in the month of January alone. 75 overdose deaths were reported in the county in 2016.

