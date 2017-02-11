Cincinnati dating app launches ahead of Valentine's Day

A Cincinnati start-up is spreading some love ahead of Valentine’s Day with the launch of a new app called Datecrawl.

The app is designed so users can create and share their date experiences throughout the Tri-State.

“At some point you might run out of ideas,” Datecrawl CEO Derek Tye said. “I've been married for 20 years and my wife and I are always looking for a new adventure to go on together.”

The desire to try something new sparked the idea in Tye and this week the idea became a reality when Datecrawl launched to the public.

“This app is going to answer that question 'what do we do tonight?' for couples,” Datecrawl Creative Director Blake Galloway said.

The app is free to download and allows users to search for date ideas by distance, price range, level of activity and required attire.

“Whether you're a couple or you could be sisters going out on a night out together, you really want to experience something new and interesting,” Tye said. “When you do that together it does invoke emotions and that's what creates memories for later.”

