Middletown Municipal Court Judge passes away

Middletown Municipal Court Judge Mark Wall was found dead in his home Saturday, according to Middletown Police.

A neighbor found Wall unconscious and called police around 6 p.m. Wall was deceased when officers and medics arrived at his home.

Police said Wall was alone in the residence.

Autopsy results released Monday show Wall likely suffered a heart attack and a fall, according to the Butler County Coroner.

"Tonight we lost a friend and mentor for many of us at the Division of Police and to all the City of Middletown in Judge Mark Wall. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. Rest in Peace your honor," Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved