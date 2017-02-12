Reds trade Brandon Phillips to Braves for two pitchers - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Reds trade Brandon Phillips to Braves for two pitchers

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Brandon Phillips (PHOTO: Facebook/Reds) Brandon Phillips (PHOTO: Facebook/Reds)
FOX19 -

It's official: Brandon Phillips is headed to Atlanta.

The second baseman will go to the Atlanta Braves, in exchange for left-handed pitcher Andrew McKirahan and right-hander Carlos Portuondo. 

"We appreciate Brandon's contributions to our organization," General Manager Dick Williams said. "He excited our fan base and was an important part of several seasons of winning Reds baseball. We wish him well with this next opportunity."

Phillips has played the last 11 seasons in Cincinnati.

The trade frees up the Reds to play their younger infielders as they continue to rebuild the team.

Phillips is one of the most decorated second basemen in Reds' history - with three All-Star Game appearances with the Reds and four Gold Gloves.

McKirahan pitched in 27 games for the Braves in 2015 but missed the entire 2016 season after "Tommy John" surgery.

Portuondo was signed by the Braves in Feb. 2016 as an international free agent from Cuba, where he made 44 starts and 81 relief appearances for Santiago.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly