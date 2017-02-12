Reds trade Brandon Phillips to Braves for two pitchers

It's official: Brandon Phillips is headed to Atlanta.

The second baseman will go to the Atlanta Braves, in exchange for left-handed pitcher Andrew McKirahan and right-hander Carlos Portuondo.

"We appreciate Brandon's contributions to our organization," General Manager Dick Williams said. "He excited our fan base and was an important part of several seasons of winning Reds baseball. We wish him well with this next opportunity."

Reds acquire LHP Andrew McKirahan and RHP Carlos Portuondo from the #Braves in exchange for Brandon Phillips. pic.twitter.com/jzoDelmJtG — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 12, 2017

Man today is a tough one @DatDudeBP thanks for everything homie you're a inspiration to every lil kid out there grinding including myself — Billy Hamilton (@BillyHamilton) February 12, 2017

Phillips has played the last 11 seasons in Cincinnati.

The trade frees up the Reds to play their younger infielders as they continue to rebuild the team.

Phillips is one of the most decorated second basemen in Reds' history - with three All-Star Game appearances with the Reds and four Gold Gloves.

McKirahan pitched in 27 games for the Braves in 2015 but missed the entire 2016 season after "Tommy John" surgery.

Portuondo was signed by the Braves in Feb. 2016 as an international free agent from Cuba, where he made 44 starts and 81 relief appearances for Santiago.

