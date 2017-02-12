I-71/75 NB reopens at the Cut in the Hill after semi crash

Several crashes left I-71/75 northbound shut down for several hours Sunday morning.

Kenton County dispatchers said they initially got reports of a jackknifed semi around 5:37 a.m. at the Cut in the Hill.

Since officers arrived on scene, there have been 3-4 other accidents behind the semi.

One lane reopened around 10:30 a.m. All lanes were back open around 1:15 p.m.

Dispatchers said the semi was leaking fuel and that had to be cleaned up before the highway could reopen.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.