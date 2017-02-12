Officials: Man fatally shot in 'drug deal gone wrong'

Boone County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Deer Trace Drive.

The Sheriff's Office said Tyler Ryan, 25, of Covington, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home, "in what investigators suspect was a drug deal gone wrong."

Investigators are still working to determined exactly what happened.

No suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.