I-471 NB ramp to US 50 WB reopens after semi crash

Crews were called to a crash on I-471 northbound on Sunday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on the ramp to US 50 westbound.

The ramp was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the overturned tractor trailer. It reopened around 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati Police said two adults were trapped inside the vehicle. Crews freed the pair, and both were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries.

A fuel leak was contained.

