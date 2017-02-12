Norwood rape suspect arrested in California

A man wanted for the rape of a juvenile was arrested in California Friday.

Cesar Romero, 35, was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury in January. He's accused of raping a juvenile female in October of 2016 in Norwood.

A warrant was issued for Romero's arrest and the case was assigned to the US.. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

SOFAST determined he was in the United States illegally and had multiple deportations by immigration officials.

The U.S. Marshals Service said they tracked Romero to Bloomington, California, where he was arrested without incident.

Romero is being held in Riverside County, awaiting extradition to Cincinnati.

