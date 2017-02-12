Man accused of shooting at 12-year-old girl while driving down I-75

A Kettering man is accused of firing a shot into a vehicle and nearly hitting a 12-year-old passenger Saturday.

Jonathan Rike, 37, is charged with felonious assault and attempt.

Gracey Jarvis, 12, said Saturday started out as “just another morning” when her dad picked her up for honors choir at Princeton Middle School.

“We were driving down the highway and the silver BMW swerved in front of us and we braked because we didn’t want to hit anyone,” Jarvis said. “We braked and he went back to his lane. He rolled down his window, pulled out a gun and shot.”

The incident happened on I-75 northbound near the 12-mile marker.

Jarvis was in the courtroom Monday as a judge set Rike’s bond at $750,000.

“I definitely wanted to talk to the judge or someone to ask for no bond because I did not want him out until the trial,” she said.

Rike works as a registered nurse, according to his attorney.

Court documents show he had a suspended driver’s license stemming from an August 2016 incident. His license was just reinstated earlier this month.

