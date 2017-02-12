Police: Suspect stabbed woman in the face with a steak knife

A woman is behind bars accused of stabbing another woman in a face during a fight.

Tiffany Nash, 36, is charged with felonious assault.

She's accused of attacking another woman at an apartment on Columbine Court on Saturday.

Nash stabbed the victim in the face with a steak knife at least four times, according a police affidavit. The victim suffered severe injuries.

Nash reportedly admitted to hurting the victim during a physical altercation.

She was being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

