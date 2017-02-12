Climbers trek up Carew Tower to raise money for American Lung Association

Firefighters and volunteers mastered more than 800 steps during the "Fight for Air Climb" at the Carew Tower in Cincinnati Sunday afternoon.

The long and difficult trek upward benefits a national organization.

Participants, including local firefighters wearing full gear, climbed 804 steps inside the tower. The finish line was at the top.

It is not an easy feat to complete the climb, which is why some competitors spend months preparing for it.

"It's very difficult to prepare for this because this is a straight shot all the way up," Dan Albertz with the Delhi Township Fire Department, said. "We've got a training tower at our fire station that's got seven stories, so we practice in there, and we've even gone up to Nippert Stadium and run the steps up there."

While the climbers made their way up the tower's 45 floors, a timer kept track of their time.

Money raised through the event goes to the American Lung Association. Organizers said that the hope is that the money will go towards research that will ultimately lead to healing.

"Great cause, fighting lung cancer, lung disease which is a big problem in the United States, and so everybody can kind of find a tie and identify with that," Albertz said.

Laurie McInerney said that she lost her brother, mother and father to lung disease.

"Every year I'm here climbing those stairs for everyone who can't," McInerney said.

McInerney said that she is now fighting for change and for a cure, alongside the many others who took part in the climb.

"It is a family [here]," McInerney said. "If you've been struck by lung disease, it's a unique situation and a unique experience."

Many of the climbers said that when they crossed the finish line, they weren't concerned about winning, but instead were glad to help play a role in saving lives.

Organizers said that 62 firefighters took part in Sunday's climb.

At last check, the event had brought in more than $100,000. Final numbers have not been revealed.

