Teens who left newborn in trash bin sentenced to probation

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A judge has sentenced two teen parents to probation for leaving their newborn girl in a trash bin in western Kentucky.

According to media reports, McCracken Circuit Judge Craig Clymer said during the sentencing hearing Thursday that he had to follow the juvenile code because a jury convicted the pair of wanton endangerment, criminal abuse and tampering with physical evidence. They were acquitted of attempted murder.

Clymer said both have already served more time in a juvenile facility than he could impose, so he sentenced them to 12 months' probation. He also ordered them to complete a moral therapy program.

The crying infant was found in a dumpster in July 2015 with its umbilical cord still attached. The baby was hospitalized and later released into state custody.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.