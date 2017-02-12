Police: Man injured in shooting on I-75

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities told FOX19 NOW their preliminary investigation show that the shooting happened on I-75 between Mitchell and Ludlow Avenue. The victim made his way from I-75 to a nearby White Castle for help.

Authorities said the victim has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to UC Medical Center.



Police have no released any information on a suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

