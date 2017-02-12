Matthew 25: Ministries in New Orleans helping with tornado recovery

More help is on the way for several Louisiana communities that were devastated by last week's tornadoes.

A federal disaster has been declared by President Donald Trump in two Louisiana parishes hit by a tornado on Tuesday.

The president's declaration makes federal funds available, which can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans to cover property losses.

Matthew 25: Ministries is now in the Louisiana area. The Blue Ash based group has been in the region since Thursday. They are helping to complete loads of laundry, and distribute care packages.

If you want to help, they say they have a need for non-perishable food, personal care products, cleaning supplies, baby supplies, and of course they'll always take monetary donations.

