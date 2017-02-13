FC Cincinnati season prepares to kick-off

It is just more than a month before the start of FC Cincinnati's 2017 regular season, and it is already looking like a success.

With tickets available for purchase and the pre-season kick-off coming Sunday, Nippert Stadium is undergoing renovations to bring the team to FIFA regulations (Federation Internationale de Football Association).

The team also is awaits a decision from the Major League Soccer (MLS) on FC joining the pro-league.

THIS MORNING: After a solid inaugural year, excitement is building for @fccincinnati 2017 season. A preview live from Nippert on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/8JIr2fiOkI — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 13, 2017

Twelve cities are vying for the four open spots in the league's expansion plan.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber says he will be considering team ownership, stadiums and finances.

Corporate and team support are also criteria under review.

A decision is expected mid-2017 on two of the teams. The other two will be announced at a later date.

The season opener is set for March 25 against Charleston Battery at Charleston.

Check out more information here on the team's schedule and tickets.

