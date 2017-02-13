Recipe: Pomegranate Sage Martini

Pomegranate Sage Martini by Bonefish Grill

Ingredients:

Your favorite vodka- 1.5 oz

Fresh Sage Simple Syrup- 1 oz

POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice- 1 oz

Cointreau OR similar orange/flavored liqueur- .25 oz

Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice- 1 oz

Angostura Bitters- 2 dashes

Pasteurized Egg Whites- .50 oz (optional)

Method to Mixing:

Pack a pint glass or a martini shaker with ice.

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake until icy cold.

Strain into a frozen martini glass.

Garnish with fresh sage leaf for garnish.

Fresh Sage Simple Syrup:

Bring a 6 cups of water to a rolling boil. Add 4 cups of sugar in the raw (for richer texture) or super fine sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Add 10-15 fresh sage leaves and let boil for 2 minutes. Turn off heat and let cool. Cover & refrigerate for 24-48 flavors.

Note: The sage needs time to infuse throughout the simple syrup so the longer you infuse, the brighter your flavor will be.

Helpful Hints:

The orange liqueur (Cointreau or similar) is going to add a bit of balance to the martini but not a ton of flavor, so tweak the flavor of cordial that you use to best accommodate the flavors that you love.

For a richer flavor, use a liqueur like Grand Marnier. For a sweeter orange flavor, use Cointreau.

For something different, try Solerno blood orange liqueur to give a unique spin.

For an alternate to orange liqueur, use St. Germain elderflower liqueur or Domaine de Canton ginger liquer for a unique spin.

The egg whites are a flavor enhancer and will bring the full flavor of pomegranate to the center stage as well as a balancing agent to effectively balance between the right amount of sweet & savory.

Without the egg whites, pull back slightly on the Pomegranate juice depending upon sweetness desired.

Don’t forget the bitters. It’s a key element to the perfect balance in this martini.

For perfect aromatics, clap the fresh sage between your hands before garnishing the martini. This will release the oils and bring the aroma to the forefront.

