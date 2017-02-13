Black History Month: Dave Parker

Cincinnati has produced some of the worlds best athletes in any and every sport you can imagine.

One of those athletes born and bred here was Dave Parker.

The Baseball star had his share of controversy from admitted cocaine use to a number of injuries that led to a questionable future in baseball but despite it all he persevered and cemented his name in baseball history.

I met with Parker at the Urban Youth Academy where he coaches young players willing to learn the game, his picture lined along the walls, directly across from the man who would be his idol.

"Frank Robinson was one of the star players in the National league, the superstar player with the Reds and I lived a street over from Crosley field," says Parker. "So I would see him come over to the ball park everyday and everybody would mob him for signatures. One day I asked for a ball or something I can play with and Frank gave me a glove."

Parker played with the same arrogance he spoke, sometimes predicting his own winning seasons.

He used to say a small chant that was strikingly similar to the great Muhammad Ali, their belief in themselves was insurmountable.

"I told people I was going to win the batting title before the season even started," says Parker.

In 1978 Parker was the Baseball leagues MVP and a two time batting champion.

In the early 70's Parker was drafted to play for the Pittsburgh Pirates where he would complete an incredible feat for a minority baseball player, or any for that matter.

The Pirates would give him the first million dollar contract but it all came at a cost.

"Everyone felt that I should hit a home run anytime I come to the plate and I should catch everything they hit out to me and that was enhanced by fans dealing with me negatively."

After 10 and a half years in Pittsburgh, Parker would become a free agent and make the journey back home to the Cincinnati Reds where he would make his return to glory.

"I played here four years and had four of my most productive years here," says Parker. "I think Cincinnati has a certain style of Baseball play, you watch guys like Pete Rose bring in the Head First slide and Ken Griffey Junior that came in and he had a certain style of play."

Now, surrounded by players who came before and after him, Dave Parker trains young baseball players in his community who remind him so much of himself when he would see Frank Robinson pull up in his old Thunderbird.

While his time in the league did come with his fair share of controversy he hopes his legacy becomes a lesson to these young athletes.

While Parker is coaching Baseball at the Urban Youth Academy he can no longer play the sport with his same gusto due to his battle with Parkinson Disease, diagnosed in 2014 after noticing a trembling in his hands.

Despite that, he remains active and has started the DaveParker39 Foundation raising money to assist Parkinson's awareness and programs.

