Memorial Monday for Greenhills graduate killed in Oklahoma shooting

A community will remember a Cincinnati native who died in a double murder-suicide in Oklahoma.

Bryan Young, 47, died Tuesday in Norman, Oklahoma. A woman was also found fatally shot nearby, and the suspect was found dead in a field from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to KFOR.

The Norman Transcript reported that Young was representing the woman in divorce proceedings against the suspect.

Young graduated from Greenhills High School, where he played soccer and baseball, ran cross country and track, and wrestled. He went on to wrestle at the University of Oklahoma.

Members of the Greenhills High School class of 1987 have planned a candlelight memorial gathering for Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. on the commons.

