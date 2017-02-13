US 42 closures set for Tuesday in Caroll County

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App

The widening project continues on US 42 in Carroll County from Four Mile to Ghent.

On February 14, road crews will be setting beams in place starting at 11 a.m.

Crews will need to shut down US 42 at North American Stainless for 15 minutes intervals.

The closures will be off and on for up to 3 hours starting at 11 a.m. continuing until 2 p.m.

Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic in the area.

You can use Interstate 71 to avoid delays.

The project is estimated to be completed by November 17, 2017.

