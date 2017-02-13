Police: Peebles teens sickened after buying marijuana-laced candy at store

Store where the drug-laced goods were sold. (FOX19 NOW)

A search is underway for a man accused of selling marijuana-laced food outside of an Adams County convenience store.

Peebles Police Chief Robert Music said two teens purchased candy and cakes from a man at the First Stop on N. Main St. on Saturday. The suspect is not a store employee and was selling the goods outside the business, Music said.

The teens, a 17 and 18-year-old, ended up in the emergency room with spiked heart rate and other symptoms. They tested positive for marijuana.

The teens did not know there was marijuana in the food, according to Chief Music. He called it "pathetic" that someone would sell drug-laced items to unsuspecting customers.

"I think it was a horrible joke and I hope we find out who it was," he said.

Both teens have been released from the hospital.

""They did have a lapse in judgment because you just never take food from anybody that you don't know," Music said.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his mid 20s. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peebles Police Department at (937) 587-3191.

