Police: Drunk, half-naked man demanded ride from firefighters

A man is now facing charges after police say he showed up without pants or underwear on at a fire station.

Gregg Vallery, 60, is charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct.

He walked two blocks from his home to the Reading Fire Department on Market Street on Saturday, then demanded a ride back to his house from firefighters, according to police.

A police affidavit states that when asked about alcohol, Vallery said he had been drinking Milwaukee's Best beer.

He reportedly told firefighters he fell twice and refused to leave the bay area. Police said he was so intoxicated he could not care for himself.

Vallery appeared in court Monday. Bond was set at $1,000.

