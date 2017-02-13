Investigation underway after shooting victim shows up at Children's Hospital

Cincinnati Police were investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.

An adult with a gunshot wound showed up at Cincinnati Children's Hospital around 1 p.m., according to CPD Lt. Steve Saunders.

Lt. Saunders said the the shooting was caught on surveillance cameras at a Shell station in the 2300 block of Reading Road, near McGregor Avenue.

The suspect and victim apparently got in a fight outside of the gas station, according to Lt. Saunders. That's when the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim then jumped into a car, and the drive took off, crashing into two different vehicles before stopping at Children's.

The victim was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description was available.

