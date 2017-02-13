Butler County man accused of stabbing his father

A man is behind bars after investigators said he stabbed his father during a domestic situation.

Austin Combs, 21, is charged with felonious assault.

Deputies responded to a home in the 4500 block of Stillwell-Becket Road around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Combs and his father, Edgar Combs, 56, were involved in an argument that escalated and turned physical. Austin reportedly stabbed his father in the stomach and then fled the scene.

Edgar Combs was taken to McCullough Hyde Hospital and later flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His injuries are considered non-life threatening

Austin Combs found a short time later near U.S. 27 and New London Road in Ross Township.

He was taken into custody without incident and remains in the Butler County Jail.

