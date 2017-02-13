Reds officially sign Arroyo; Add pitcher

Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.Full Story >
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.Full Story >
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.Full Story >
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.Full Story >
Union Township police are investigating a reported sexual assault at Glen Este High School.Full Story >
