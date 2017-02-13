Reds officially sign Arroyo; Add pitcher

The Reds made two moves as pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear for the start of spring training – signing Bronson Arroyo to a minor league contract and adding pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla.



Arroyo pitched eight seasons for the Reds, but hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014 because of shoulder and elbow injuries. He signed his contract on Monday.



“If my arm doesn’t hurt, I feel like I can go out there and throw two-hundred innings like I always have,” Arroyo said.



He won more than 100 games during his time with the Reds and wants to finish his career in Cincinnati. He turns 40-years-old this month, but says he’s throwing pain-free for the first time in more than two years.



“I feel like if I can survive this season, I can survive a few more because my body feels good. It’s a matter of if my shoulder and elbow can take torque. If I can throw pain-free even at 84-to-86 miles per hour, I feel like I can be valuable.”



Arroyo has been working out in the off-season at Great American Ball Park and recently threw a bullpen session for Reds manager Bryan Price and GM Dick Williams.



The Reds added Bonilla off waivers. He is a right-handed pitcher who last pitched in the Pirates’ organization.

