UC's Kyle Washington honored by AAC

The University of Cincinnati's Kyle Washington was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll on Monday.

It marks the seventh time this season the league has honor the Bearcat forward.

Washington averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and three blocks, including his seventh double-double of the season last week for Cincinnati.

Washington posted 14 points and 11 rebounds with four steals and two blocks in the Bearcats 60-50 home win over UCF on Wednesday.

He recorded 11 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks during a 60-51 road loss at SMU on Sunday.

The left-hander leads the Bearcats in scoring this season, averaging 13.6 points while averaging 7.1 rebounds. He has scored in double figures in 19 of 25 games.

