Rabbit Hash General Store: One year after devastating fire

The rebuilding process is well underway, one year after the Rabbit Hash General Store was destroyed in a fire.

Flames swept through the 185-year-old building on Feb. 13, 2016. Four fire departments battled the blaze for nearly five hours.

The fire originated in the roof and eventually caused it to collapse. Last year, Bellevue-McVille Fire Chief Jeff Herms said we'll likely never learn the exact cause of the blaze due to the roof collapse.

Now, the Rabbit Hash Historical Society hopes to reopen the store sometime this spring, sooner than originally expected. An official opening date has not yet been scheduled.

The rebuilding process continues to be documented on its Facebook page.

