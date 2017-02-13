KSP investigating fatal Pendleton Co. crash

The Kentucky State Police is investigating after a fatal crash in southern Pendleton County on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at US 27 South and Rankin Mill Road.

Thomas Points of Falmouth, was operating a red 2003 Chevrolet pickup when he came off Ranking Mill Road and crossed US 27 striking an embankment in front of oncoming traffic.

Curtis Sandy of Cynthiana, operating a 2005 GMC pickup, was traveling northbound followed by Jimmy Castellano of Pennsylvania, operating a 2003 Peterbilt, in a JB Hunt commercial vehicle.

Sandy applied his brakes in response to the crash. He was struck from behind by the JB Hunt truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pendleton County Coroner’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation.

