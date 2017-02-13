Woman sues over half-full Mike and Ike box of candy

A California woman is none too happy over her less than full box of Mike and Ike candy. So much so that she's suing the company.

According to TMZ, a lawsuit has been filed against the Bethlehem, PA, based Just Born Quality Confections (also the maker of marshmallow Peeps), the woman claims she paid $4 for a box of Mike and Ike at a movie theater in California, but estimates that it was filled with 46 percent air. She also argues that, since the candy is kept behind a glass case at the concession stand, she was not able to inspect or shake the box before purchasing.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Matt Pye, the vice president of corporate affairs at Just Born Quality Confections, said that the company fully intends to dispute the woman’s claims.

"These are baseless allegations and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves," said Pye.

"Our products and labels comply with all FDA regulations and provide consumers with the information they need to make informed purchase decisions," Pye added.

