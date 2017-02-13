Senator Brown: Brent Spence Bridge project is of ‘critical significance’

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said he has a way to take advantage of the Trump Administration's proposal to spend $1 trillion on the nation's infrastructure.

The National Bridge Inventory lists the Brent Spence Bridge as "functionally obsolete".

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, you are three to five times more likely to have a wreck on the bridge than on any other portion of any highway in Ohio or Kentucky.

The accident risk is so high because twice as many vehicles cross it than what was planned when it opened in 1963.

One major part of Brown's plan calls for $200 billion of the proposal to go toward a "Vital Infrastructure Program," which would direct money toward projects of "critical national significance."

Brown said the Brent Spence Bridge is one of those projects.

He made a stop in Cincinnati on Monday and said he is optimistic that Washington can work together to make this happen.

"I'm hopeful this turns the corner on a different philosophy, coming out of the Trump administration with Democrats in the House and Senate supportive, and I assume Republicans wanting to work with President Trump to do the same," Brown said.

A new Brent Spence Bridge is expected to cost an estimated $2.6 billion.

