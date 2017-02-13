Crash on NB 71 near Lytle Tunnel causing traffic backup

The Northbound 71 lanes near the Lytle Tunnel are moving very slow after a crash Monday evening. Traffic is beginning to back up.

According to police, the accident happened around 6 p.m.

Police said there are minor injuries involved, but no word on how many vehicles were involved.

They have no time frame of when the accident scene will be clear.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more information.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.