Two men have been charged with murder after fatally shooting a man in a "drug deal gone wrong" on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Deer Trace Drive.

The Sheriff's Office said Tyler Ryan, 25, of Covington, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home, "in what investigators suspect was a drug deal gone wrong."

Michael York, 26, and 29-year-old Gregory Siffel were arrested Monday afternoon and the U.S. Marshals Service took them into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Both are charged with murder.

Investigators are still working to determined exactly what happened.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.