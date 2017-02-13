Man indicted on multiple charges after escaping custody, injuring officer

A Cincinnati man has been indicted with a long list of charges after police said he escaped custody multiple times and injured an officer.

John Albertson, 26, is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $450,000 bond.

According to court documents, officers were attempting to arrest him on an out-of-state warrant at a home on Heis Terrace, when he refused verbal commands to put his hands behind his back, then took off running.

After a scuffle, Albertson was tased and put into the back of a police cruiser. Police said he then climbed into the driver's seat and attempted to drive off. An officer blocked him, and Albertson was tased again, according to an affidavit.

He reportedly continued to resist arrest, fighting with officers and even biting one. Officials said an officer broke his ankle during the scuffle.

Police attempted once again to take Albertson to the Hamilton County Justice Center, when they said he opened the window and door of the cruiser and got out while the vehicle was on on Beechmont Avenue. He tried to jump over a guard rail, but was captured on the other side.

Albertson is charged with multiple counts of assault, escape and theft.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.