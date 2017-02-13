World's heaviest woman travels to India in a cargo plane for lif - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

World's heaviest woman travels to India in a cargo plane for life saving weight loss surgery

The head of the Egyptian national airline, Egypt Air, said the company has transported a 1,100 pound woman in a cargo plane to India for a series of surgeries. 

Egyptian media describe 36-year-old Iman Abdel-Atti as the world’s heaviest woman and said she hasn’t left her house in 25 years. 

Safwat Masalam told reporters that Abdel-Atti departed from Alexandria’s Borg al-Arab airport on Friday. Pilot Bassem Gohar, a company official, said the company used cranes to lift her from a car into the plane. 

On his Twitter account, physician Muffi Lakdawala said Abdel-Atti is 500 kg and requested that the foreign ministry grant her a medical visa. 

The news portal Al-Youm Al-Sabai reported that Abdel-Atti appealed to the Egyptian president to have medical treatment.

