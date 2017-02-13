World's heaviest woman travels to India in a cargo plane for life saving weight loss surgery

Ruth Graves Wakefield, of Massachusetts, is responsible for their creation. In the 1930s, she added chunks of chocolate bar to a cookie recipe while working at the Toll House Inn.Full Story >
Ruth Graves Wakefield, of Massachusetts, is responsible for their creation. In the 1930s, she added chunks of chocolate bar to a cookie recipe while working at the Toll House Inn.Full Story >
Pope Francis has invited faithful in St. Peter's Square to join him in silent prayer for each one's mother, including "those in heaven.".Full Story >
Pope Francis has invited faithful in St. Peter's Square to join him in silent prayer for each one's mother, including "those in heaven.".Full Story >
Researchers say children who live where many Mother's Day roses are harvested are paying an educational cost caused by pesticides that harm their ability to perform on school exams.Full Story >
Researchers say children who live where many Mother's Day roses are harvested are paying an educational cost caused by pesticides that harm their ability to perform on school exams.Full Story >
Each year on the Saturday before Mother's Day the biological mothers of adopted children across the country set aside the day for education and remembrance.Full Story >
Each year on the Saturday before Mother's Day the biological mothers of adopted children across the country set aside the day for education and remembrance.Full Story >
Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion this year, an average of $186.39 per person.Full Story >
Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion this year, an average of $186.39 per person.Full Story >