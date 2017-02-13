Police searching for suspects in Anderson Twp. pellet gun attacks

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking parents in Anderson Township to talk to their children, because they believe it's possible that juveniles could be responsible for the rash of pellet or BB gun attacks in the area.

James Gumbert, who lives on Asbury Road, said the window to their living room had been hit with some type of pellet or BB gun. He said he's happy it didn't make it through the glass because it was headed in the direction where his wife sits.

"Somebody is really stupid. They have to be kids. They just don't realize the severity... if it was more powerful it could kill somebody," he said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating. They sent out a message to parents on nextdoor.com which reads in part, "This correspondence is being sent in hopes that you will assist us in engaging in conversation with juvenile members of your household, be aware of ownership of BB guns."

The sheriff's office said 11 vehicles and one home have been shot at between Jan. 31 and Feb. 10 on three separate nights.

Gumbert believes if kids are responsible, the sheriff's office should be able to solve this caper soon.

"You know how kids do something on a dare or something and then they brag about it. That's how they are going to get in trouble," he said.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to please contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

