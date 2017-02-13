Teen fatally struck on scooter in Covington identified

Police are investigating after a teenager was fatally struck on a scooter in Covington Monday evening.

The accident happened around 6:40 p.m. near the 5-way intersection near 25th and 26th at Madison Ave.

Tuesday morning, Covington Police identified the victim as Logan Pence, 17. He was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Pence attended Ludlow High School, according to the district's Board of Education.

"He was ready to graduate here in June and was proud of that and was going to move on to start working after school," said Superintendent Mike Borchers.

Counselors are at the school today for his classmates. They'll be working with the students throughout the week.

"Being a small school district, we're like a big family, a lot of our students knew Logan even though he was a senior," said Borchers. "A lot of our kids are close with their teachers and they'll all work together today to get through that."

Police said the driver of the vehicle who hit the scooter is cooperating.

Investigators told us at this point, no charges have been filed.

