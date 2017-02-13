Valentine's Day weather past and present

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
An Iowa woman captured a shaft of rain falling from a cloud base on her way home from work Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.Full Story >
Dash cam footage captured the moment several trees crashed down across a West Virginia highway and onto a moving car.Full Story >
A local sheriff says at least 20 people have been injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin.Full Story >
